Local volunteers recognized at Girl Scouts’ annual meeting

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois presented annual recognition awards to dedicated volunteers at its 2022 annual meeting. Several local volunteers were honored.

G&V Service Unit Day Camp: Montgomery, Oswego, South Aurora, was recognized with the President’s Award which recognizes the efforts of a service-delivery team or committee whose exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience surpassed team goals and resulted in significant, measurable impact toward reaching the council’s overall goals.

The Appreciation Pin, which recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, was presented to Whitney Brewer of Yorkville, Dawn Getz of Montgomery and Shannon Reynolds of Oswego. This service, which has had measurable impact on one geographic area of service, helps reach and surpass the mission-delivery goals of the area.

Trisha Goodnough of Montgomery, Lori Janis of Oswego, Kim Mantey of Oswego and Nikki Pehlke of Plano earned the Volunteer of Excellence Award. This award recognizes volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with Girl Scouts in any pathway to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through use of the national program portfolio or who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to youth and adult members.

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois serves parts or all of Boone, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties.