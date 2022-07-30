ABATE participates at Sandwich bike show

The Open Roads ABATE of IL Inc. chapter had a booth at the Blaze in the City car/bike show July 2 in Sandwich. Members promoted ABATE, entered their bikes in the bike show, sold Open Roads ABATE Summer Books and more. Jill Shank and Doug Cytrych signed up as new members of Open Roads ABATE. Participating members were Cliff and Linda Oleson, Fred Chaffer, Bob and Cherie Mauer, Bill and Sally Kolb, Brent Martin, Brian Smith, Bruce Littlebrant, Patti and Kevin Smith, Sam and Sharyl Mataya, and Frank Lorang.