Yorkville Public Library lists youth programs for August

The Yorkville Public Library is no longer be charging fines for overdue items. Due dates will still apply to items checked out. Patrons will receive notices when an item is late and their account will be blocked and billed after 21 days overdue, but if the items are returned, any overdue fines will be removed.

The Yorkville Public Library believes that no one should be denied access to the library based on their ability to pay fines. The best investment a community can make is to ensure that the library and its resources are available to all.

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming youth programs.

Escape Room Adventure: An Escape Adventure will be available the month of August. Use the clues to open the boxes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

Window Art: Aug. 1-5. Help us liven up the library with window art. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108. Space is limited.

3-D Printing: Tuesday, Aug. 2, Thursday, Aug. 4, or Saturday, Aug. 6 at 1 to 4 p.m. Leah English provides a step by step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy to use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. This program will be by appointment only. Contact the library at 630-553-4354 ext 108 to schedule a 30 minute appointment. Come with an idea for the print. Prints cost $0.20 per gram.

Farmacy Farmstand Story Time: Wednesday, Aug. 3, 10:30 to 11 a.m., weather permitting. Join us at the Farmacy, 7260 Oakbrook Road in Newark, for stories and exploring the children’s area on the farm. Register on the YPL website.

Drop In story time: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

Tots and Toddlers: Monday, Aug. 8 and Tuesday, Aug. 23, 10:30 a.m. Join us for songs, stories, and dancing. Your child will receive a take home craft to complete. Register for this event on the YPL website under Calendar of Events.

Preschool Zone: Tuesday, Aug. 9, 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Choose either time and join us for songs, rhymes, and, books. This program is geared toward our preschool kids but is open to all young children. Register for this event on the YPL website under Calendar of Events.

TAG- Teen Advisory Group: Tuesdays, Aug. 9 and 30, 3 to 4 p.m. This year our TAG members are focusing on “BE THE CHANGE” by giving back to the community. Teens in grades 8-12 get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library and how to provide for Yorkville. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

Facebook Spanish Story Time: Wednesdays, Aug. 10 and 24, 10 a.m. on YPL Facebook Page. Join Señora Katalina on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page for Story Time in Spanish. This is recorded for your convenience.

LEGO kits at YPL: Aug. 15-19. Come by the Library anytime during the week and we will provide you a themed container of various LEGOs to use in the library. Using only the bricks provided and your creativity, make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library. Register on the YPL website.

Book Club (grades 3 to 5): Mondays, Aug. 15 and 29, 4:30 to 5 p.m. In this two-session book club, the participants will receive the book on Aug. 15 to read at home. Then, it will be discussed at the following session on Aug. 29. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Book Club (grades 1 and 2): Tuesdays, Aug. 16 and 23, 4:30 to 5 p.m. In this two session book club, we will read an easy chapter book. Register for both days on the YPL website.

4H: Ag Innovators Experience (grades 5 and older): Wednesday, Aug. 17, 1 to 2 p.m. Put yourself in an escape room. You need to go back in time to unlock each level and move to current days in Agricultural Innovation. In the escape room, solve puzzles involving science and technology in agriculture. It includes a historical overview, genetics, drones, electronic identification devices (EID), GPS/GIS, and epidemiology. There is a Caesar cypher to solve and a puzzle. Work cooperatively in groups of eight or fewer with your old friends or new friends. Register at the YPL website.

BINGO for Books: Thursday, Aug. 18, 1 to 2 p.m. Join us for some family fun playing BINGO. Winners will receive a gently used book. Register the total number of people attending on the YPL website.

Chalk the Walk: Friday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m., weather permitting. Join us for Drop In Story Time then stay for Chalk the Walk. We will provide the chalk for your child to create art on the sidewalk outside the library.

Read with Paws: Saturday, Aug. 20, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult; so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Contact the library at 630-553-4354 ext. 108 for your 15 minute time slot. Space is limited.

Poetry Slam: Monday, Aug. 22, 6 to 8 p.m. SLAM POETRY: Do you have a poem that needs to be shared? Area high school students are invited to Yorkville Library’s SLAM POETRY event, hosted by area high school students, where new and experienced poets share or support poetry. Looking for inspiration? Topics include Rants, Revelations, If You Knew How I Felt [really], My Obsessions, What I See in the World around Me, and more. If you’re interested reach out to Elizabeth Wheeler at ewheeler@nchs18.org to get signed up.

YA Book Club: Tuesday, Aug. 30, 3 p.m. Mackenzie will lead the group in a discussion about this month’s book. The book is available for pick up starting Aug. 8 at the Youth Service desk. Registration is required.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. The library now offers online registration at yorkville.lib.il.us/. Use the online registration to register your child for programs. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us or check out the library Facebook page or Twitter at Yorkvillekidsread.