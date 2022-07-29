July 29, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Oswegoland Senior and Community Center now open for programming

By Shaw Local News Network
Oswegoland Senior and Community Center is moving in to their new home, the former Oswego police station at 3523 Route 34.

Oswegoland Senior and Community Center at 3523 Route 34. (David Petesch)

Oswegoland Senior and Community Center is now open and serving seniors and the community from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the new facility at 3525 Route 34 in Oswego, the former Oswego Police Station.

Current programming includes numerous exercise classes; activities such as bingo, dime jingle, bridge; financial and history education; health screenings; group support sessions; and more. A lending library and gift shop are in the works. Everyone is invited to visit OSCC for a tour.

Since July 2020, the Senior Center has been in two temporary locations and has partnered with numerous local community entities to continue the core programming. OSCC board and staff are excited to have their own space to offer programming and services.

Visit oswegoseniorcenter.org for complete programming offerings. For information call 630-554-5602.