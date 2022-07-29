Oswegoland Senior and Community Center now open for programming

Oswegoland Senior and Community Center is now open and serving seniors and the community from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the new facility at 3525 Route 34 in Oswego, the former Oswego Police Station.

Current programming includes numerous exercise classes; activities such as bingo, dime jingle, bridge; financial and history education; health screenings; group support sessions; and more. A lending library and gift shop are in the works. Everyone is invited to visit OSCC for a tour.

Since July 2020, the Senior Center has been in two temporary locations and has partnered with numerous local community entities to continue the core programming. OSCC board and staff are excited to have their own space to offer programming and services.

Visit oswegoseniorcenter.org for complete programming offerings. For information call 630-554-5602.