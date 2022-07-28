Oswego police reports / July 28, 2022

Information in Oswego Police Reports is obtained from the police department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Bogus checks written for more than $100,000

Oswego police took a report of a deceptive practice incident July 24 in which fake checks were written for a total of more than $100,000. Police said they are investigating.

Driving while license revoked

Oswego police ticketed David A. Tejeda, 22, of the 1600 block of Edinburgh Lane, Aurora, at 7:32 p.m. July 24 for driving on a revoked license. Police said Tejeda was released on a recognizance bond.

Hit-and-run under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 8:57 a.m. July 24 in the 1100 block of Douglas Road.

Speeding on Orchard Road

Oswego police ticketed Tedric W. Iverson, 39, of the 1600 block of Shamrock Court, Aurora, for speeding in excess of 26 mph over the posted speed limit at 4:14 a.m. July 24 on Orchard Road at Lewis Street. Police said Iverson was released on recognizance.

Warrant arrest following traffic stop

Oswego police arrested Shawn D. Baldwin Jr., 32, of Oswego after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a speeding violation at 7:18 a.m. July 20 on Plainfield Road at Templeton Drive. Police said Baldwin was found to be wanted on a Will County warrant on a charge of driving on a suspended license. He was additionally cited for no valid driver’s license and possession of adult use cannabis outside of an approved container. Police said Baldwin was transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending a bond call.

Reckless driving

Oswego police ticketed Lorena A. Chochole, 21, of the 200 block of Devoe Drive, Oswego, with reckless driving after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 3:30 p.m. July 30 on Douglas Road at Bluegrass Parkway.