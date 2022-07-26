Oswego junior high students learn about police, fire district operations at Junior Public Safety Academy

The Oswego Fire Protection District and the Oswego Police Department once again teamed up to give junior high school students a glimpse into the life of a police officer or firefighter.

The academy recently hosted two sessions for area students, each lasting a week. One session was held in June and another this past week.

In a joint statement, the police department and fire district said the new recruits (students) came to the Oswego Public Safety Campus on Woolley Road without knowing what to expect. The new recruits quickly learned that the uniform of the week would be a T-shirt provided to them for the academy. They were given instruction on how the week would go and what they would be training on.

The recruits training was split between the police and fire departments. On the police side, the recruits learned valuable lessons on daily officer activities such as patrolling, traffic stops and car accident investigations. They even were treated to a K-9 demonstration during training.

On the fire side the recruits learned forcible entry techniques, hose line and nozzle management skills and even conducted search and rescue drills (blacked out with fire gear). They conducted a vehicle extrication on a real vehicle using cutters, spreaders, and other power tools.

Each week culminated with a lunch and graduation ceremony for the recruits on Friday. It is safe to say everyone had a blast and learned all about public safety. Fun was had by all while learning valuable lessons on what it is really like to give back to our community.

This program was free of charge for the recruits.

Plans are already underway for next year’s event.

“This course is another example of the partnership the Oswego Fire Protection District and the Oswego Police Department have and the dedication we all have to members of our community,” fire district and police department officials said in the statement.