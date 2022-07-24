Plano Public Library announces upcoming adult, youth programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info.

Summer Reading Program: June 1 – July 30 for all ages. Adventure is just one book away. Stop by the Information Desk to join the Summer Reading Program and get a reading log to take home. You’ll earn a prize after six hours of reading or listening time. Keep reading for more chances to win. Check out the weekly trivia question for another chance to win a prize.

Friends of the Library Book Sale: Aug. 22-Sept. 3 (closed Aug. 28) Open during regular library hours. Stop by to stock up on books and movies sold at bargain prices. Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 3, all items will be sold for $4 a bag. We’ll have many free books available after the sale ends.

Adult programs

Local Author Fair: Saturday, July 30, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Support and celebrate local authors. Come and enjoy author readings and short talks. More than 10 authors will showcase their work. You’ll also get a chance to meet and talk with them. Books will be available for purchase. Refreshments served. Scheduled to appear: Carl Armstrong, Paul Block, Jeanne Valentine, Georgann Prochaska, Elizabeth Wheeler, CL Gibson, David E. Dean, Emily Assell, Rania Zeithar, Terry Weston, Matthew Jones, Kevin Densmore, L. A. Guettler, and Bambi Harris.

Crafts to Go Kits: Available Monday, Aug. 1. Free craft kits for high school students and adults. August’s craft is a dot painted vase. Each kit includes a colored milk vase, acrylic paints, painting instruments, and instructions. Available on a first come, first served, while supplies last.

Technology Help Desk: Saturday, July 23, 11 am. to 1 p.m. A free drop-in opportunity to meet with tech expert Robert Mitilieri. He’ll help with questions about computers, cell phones, tablets, or e-readers. Bring your device for the best experience. No registration required.

Card Making Class: Thursday, Aug. 4, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards using simple techniques and embellishments that will enhance your finished project. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to high school students, adults, and students 10 and older accompanied by an adult. The $5 fee must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2030 to register.

Jewelry Making Class: Monday, Aug. 8, 6 to 8 p.m. Deb Herzog will teach you how to make a trendy Goddess Bracelet, featuring a combination of pearlized aqua shell beads and marbled turquoise jasper. All supplies provided. Open to high school students and adults. The $10 fee must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2030 to register.

Free Movie: Wednesday, Aug. 10, 6 to 8:10 p.m. Death on the Nile (2021), Rated PG-13. Open to all ages. Free refreshments served. No registration required.

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, Aug. 13, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required. Meets in the lower level meeting room.

Painting with Petite Palette: Monday, Aug. 15, 6 to 8 p.m. Michelle Shepard will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Painting to be announced. Open to high school students and adults. A $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2030 to register.

Book Club: Wednesday, Aug. 17, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. “Falling” by T.J. Newman will be discussed. The book for September will be “The Bookshop at the Water’s End” by Patti Callahan Henry. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Technology Help Desk: Saturday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free drop-in opportunity to meet with tech expert Robert Mitilieri. He’ll help with questions you may have about your computer, cell phone, tablet, or e-reader. Bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required.

Silent Book Club: Thursdays, 7 to 8 p.m. A book club unlike others. Come to the Library’s Carnegie Quiet Reading Room and make yourself comfortable in one of our cozy chairs. Read quietly with other book lovers in silent camaraderie. Follow “Plano’s Silent Book Club” on Facebook. No registration required.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Writers’ Group: Thursdays, July 28 and Aug. 11, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in-person or via Zoom. Join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Held in the lower level meeting room. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Youth programs

Art Beyond the Beaten Path: Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2 to 3:00 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Create your own pieces of art inspired by famous artists who envisioned new ways to create artwork. For independent students entering grades 4-9. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Sounds Fun: Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2 to 2:45 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Explore letter sounds and handwriting readiness skills in fun, interactive, and multisensory ways. We’ll have a variety of phonics stations for self-paced exploration. We’ll be focused on different letter sounds each month. Targeted to children ages 3-6, with an adult. Registration is required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Free Movie: Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1 to 2:35 p.m. Luca, Rated PG. Open to all ages. free refreshments served. No registration required.

Pizza & Pages (for children entering grades 6-9): Tuesday, Aug. 9 or Thursday, Aug. 11, 4:45 to 5:30 p.m., in-person or via Zoom. Join us for our Pizza & Pages book discussion. Pizza will be served. “The Unwanteds” by Lisa McMann will be discussed. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register. Meeting ID and password will be provided at registration.