Police arrest man with gun at Raging Waves Waterpark

YORKVILLE - Police arrested a Chicago man on two gun-related charges on July 22 at the Raging Waves Waterpark, 4000 North Bridge Street (Route 47) in Yorkville.

Yorkville police and officers from surrounding police agencies responded to the park at about 4:21 p.m. to a report of a man with a concealed firearm. Guns are prohibited at the park.

Tyronn L. Jones, Jr., 25, of the 12000 block of South State Street in Chicago was charged with aggravated assault and violating the Concealed Carry Act, both misdemeanors, according to Yorkville police.

Police said Jones used the weapon to make threats against another male, whom Jones knew. The firearm, a handgun, was recovered by police at the scene.

Jones was transported to the Kendall County jail for booking procedures, police said.

Police agencies responding to the incident included the Montgomery, Oswego and Plano police departments, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the Kendall County Cooperative Assistance Team. Police said the Raging Waves staff also assisted.