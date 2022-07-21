Yorkville police reports / July 21, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Children placed in protective custody

The Yorkville Police Department assisted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to take three children into protective custody at 2:17 p.m. July 14 from a home in the 3800 block of Bailey Road.

Traffic stop leads to charge

Rafael Briceno, 41, of the 300 block of Mulhern Court in Yorkville, was charged with no valid driver’s license after a traffic stop at 10:53 a.m. July 14 the area of Route 47 and Landmark Avenue. Police said Briceno has never been issued a driver’s license. He was given a court date and released.

Driving while license suspended

Alan Padilla, 23, of Glendale Heights, was charged with driving with a suspended license, no proof of valid insurance and no taillights during a traffic stop at 3:15 a.m. July 14 at the intersection of Route 47 and East Main Street.

Traffic stop nets charges

Joseph Bahlmann, 47, of Joliet, was charged with driving on a suspended license, no proof of valid insurance and expired registration at 11:15 a.m. July 13 at the intersection of Route 34 and Center Parkway. He was given a court date and released.

Collision results in traffic charge

Danielle Denning, 21, of the 500 block of Poplar Drive, Yorkville, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident in connection with a vehicle collision at 5:48 p.m. July 10 at the intersection of Route 47 and Kennedy Road. No injuries were reported.

Criminal damage reported

Residents in the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Sunset Avenue reported damage to their mailboxes. The incident is believed to have occurred about 2 a.m. July 9, police said, and an investigation is ongoing.

Felony theft reported

A juvenile reported the theft of an iPhone 13 Pro Max cellphone valued at $1,100 along with car keys, at 6:44 p.m. July 12 from a business in the 4000 block of North Bridge Street (Route 47).