Three injured in two rural Kendall County crashes

Three people were injured and taken to area hospitals in separate motor vehicle crashes July 19 in unincorporated Kendall County.

In a statement, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office reported the first crash occurred at 6:32 a.m. when deputies responded to a single vehicle accident on Plainfield Road and Southfield Lane south of Oswego in Oswego Township.

The sheriff’s office said the driver and only occupant of the vehicle, a 19 year-old man, were transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The second crash occurred at 9:11 p.m. at Crimmins Road and Fox River Drive south of Plano in unincorporated Fox Township.

The sheriff’s office said the crash involved two vehicles and the driver of the one of the vehicles, a 39 year-old woman, and a child passenger were transported to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 38 year-old woman, and two children who were passengers in the vehicle signed medical release forms at the scene.