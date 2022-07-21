Oswego police reports / July 21, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Aggravated speeding ticket

Oswego police ticketed Omar G. Abdulhmed, 37, of the 100 block of Eisenhower Drive, Oswego, for aggravated speeding after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 12:10 a.m. on Route 34 at Pfund Court.

Registration violations

Oswego police ticketed Nicholas Skinner, 40, of the 400 block of Prairieview Drive, Oswego, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 8:52 p.m. July 18 in the 2700 block of Route 34. Police said Skinner was cited for unlawful possession of a registration sticker and expired registration.

Motorist cited

Oswego police ticketed Gabrielle L. Smith, 25, of Stoughton Circle, Aurora, for aggravated speeding after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 9:08 p.m. July 18 on Kensington Drive and Fifth Street. Smith was released at the scene.

Motorist cited

Oswego police ticketed Charles L. Willis, 42, of the 100 block of Casseday Avenue, Joliet, for aggravated speeding after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 1:50 a.m. on Route 30 at 111th Street.

Theft under investigation

Oswego police are investigating an incident in which an unknown male subject stole merchandise valued at $1,180 at noon July 11 from the Walgreens store on Route 34 in the village.

Suspect sought in bathroom recording

Oswego police are investigating an incident in which someone without permission recorded a juvenile using the bathroom between 7:45 and 8 p.m. July 13 at the Walmart in the 2300 block of Route 34. Police described the suspect as a male white, with a thin build, approximately 5-foot, 10-inches with dirty blonde, medium length hair. Police said the suspect was wearing sunglasses, a blue shirt, black sweatpants and gray shoes with a red letter on the side.

Vehicle burglary under investigation

Oswego police took a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle that occurred between 7:15 and 7:25 p.m. July 13 in the parking lot of the Hobby Lobby in the 2400 block of Route 34. Police said someone smashed out the rear, driver-side window of the vehicle and stole a MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. Police said they are investigating.

Battery reported

Oswego police took a report of a battery at 4:12 p.m. July 13 at a store in the 2500 block of Route 30.

Motorist stopped, cited

Oswego police ticketed Christopher M. Haddix, 45, of Chicago, after stopping the vehicle he was driving on Route 71 at Bell Court at 10:12 p.m. July 13. Police said Haddix was cited for driving while license suspended, expired registration and mandatory insurance violation. He was released after being given a court date.

Motorist ticketed after crash

Oswego police ticketed Brandon O. Seamon, 20, of the 1600 block of North Marywood Avenue, Aurora, for driving without a valid driver’s license after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a three-vehicle crash at 1:45 p.m. June 15 on Chicago Road and Bednarcik Court.

Oswego man faces weapons charges

Oswego police arrested Maurice P. Hickman, 50, of the 400 block of Valentine Way, Oswego, at 6:16 p.m. July 11 at his residence on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card and possession of ammunition without a FOID card. Hickman was transported to the county jail in Yorkville, where he later posted bond and was released pending court proceedings.