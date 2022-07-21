Oswego could start work on Wolf’s Crossing, Harvey Road roundabout this fall

Construction of a roundabout at the busy intersection of Wolf’s Crossing Road and Harvey Road in Oswego near Oswego East High School could begin as soon as this fall.

Planning for improvements to Wolf’s Crossing Road have been underway for the past several years. The village first appropriated funding for the roundabout project in fall 2020, and officials were initially eyeing a spring 2023 start for construction.

Village Administrator Dan Di Santo said that while progress is being made, the village still needs to acquire some additional right-of-way before construction can start.

Anticipating the land acquisition being finalized in coming weeks, Di Santo said the project would be on track go out for bid in September, with groundbreaking to follow this fall.

Di Santo said if they can’t come to an agreement with the landowners in time, they would likely go out for bid in November and break ground in spring 2023.

The widening of the road at Harvey Road, installation of the roundabout and watermain construction will comprise the first of a 10 segment, $64 million plan to rebuild and widen Wolf’s Crossing Road between Route 34 in Oswego and Eola Road in Aurora.

The first segment will span from just west of Harvey Road to just east of Devoe Drive, which will be widened to four lanes.

In March, Jennifer Hughes, the village’s engineer and director of public works, said the village’s goal is to have the first segment completed by Thanksgiving 2023.

The project is funded by a combination of federal and state highway funds and developer contributions.