Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / July 21, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Bristol Township incidents under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of trespassing and violation of a no-contact order at 1:09 p.m. July 17 in the 0-99 block of Riverside Drive in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said it is continuing the investigation into the incident.

Ticketed for 93 mph in 45 mph zone

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Manual A. Corral Jr., 34, of the 1000 block of Lafayette Street, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a speeding violation at 5:17 p.m. July 17 in the area of Eldamain and Galena roads in Bristol Township. Police said Corral was ticketed for speeding 93 mph in a 45 mph zone.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anthony Rivera, 27, of the 900 block of Jackson Street, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a speeding violation at 2:45 a.m. July 18 on Route 31 near West Anchor Drive in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Rivera was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Theft report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a theft at 1:42 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive West in Boulder Hill.

DUI arrest in Seward Township

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Roberta J. Riordan, 42, of the 300 block of Coneflower Drive, Minooka, after stopping the vehicle she was driving for a speeding violation at 11:46 p.m July 16 in the area of Grove Road and Route 52 in Seward Township. Police said Riordan was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI arrest in Montgomery

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jason A. Koulback, 20, of the 2000 block of Holland Court, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a speeding violation at 2:47 a.m. July 17 on Route 34 near Hill Avenue in Montgomery. Police said Koulback was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the county jail for processing.

One hurt in Route 25 crash

A 25-year-old Montgomery man was injured in a motor vehicle crash at 3:02 a.m. July 17 in the area of Bereman Road and Route 25 in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Oswego Fire Protection District paramedics transported the man to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Aggravated battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mirna Lizabeth Mejia, 31, of the 1400 block of Aspen Lane, Yorkville, at 9:04 a.m. July 15 in the 800 block of West John Street in Bristol Township on a charge of aggravated battery. Police said Mejia was transported to the county jail for processing.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of identity theft they took at 1:46 p.m. July 15 in the 7000 block of Route 71 in Bristol Township.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Francisco Marin, 29, of the 700 block of East Edgelawn Drive, Plano, at 8:15 p.m. July 15 in the area of Ashe and Baseline roads in Bristol Township. Deputies determined that Marin was wanted on a Lee County warrant on a charge of contempt of court. Deputies took Marin into custody on the warrant and transported him to the county jail pending court proceedings.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christian Michael Colby, 22, of the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue, Mendota, at 10:52 p.m. July 15 at the sheriff’s office in Yorkville on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license superseded. Police said Colby was transported to the county jail pending court proceedings.

Motorist ticketed

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Alma Garcia, 18, of the 500 block of Chelsea Avenue, Rockford, after stopping the vehicle she was driving for an expired registration at 1:04 a.m. July 16 on Douglas Road near Seasons Ridge Boulevard in Montgomery. The sheriff’s office said Garcia was cited for driving without a valid license, issued a recognizance bond and then released.

Cited for 30 mph over limit

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Melody Leiva, 20, of the 10000 block of West Medill Avenue, Melrose Park, with speeding 85 mph in a 55 mph zone near the intersection of Route 71 and Chicago Road in Big Grove Township, south of Plano at 7:59 a.m. July 14. Police said Leiva was released at the scene on a personal recognizance bond.

Home repair fraud under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a home repair fraud they took at 10:57 a.m. July 14 in the 0-99 block of Parkway Drive in Bristol Township.

Four hurt, one cited in Route 126 crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a traffic crash at 12:54 p.m. July 14 at the intersection of Route 126 and Schlapp Road in NaAuSay Township, south of Oswego. The sheriff’s office said a 19-year-old male from Plainfield, a 17-year-old female from Chicago, a 50-year-old female from Hinckley and a 64-year-old female from Newark were transported to Rush Copley Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, Carson Thompson, 19, of the 6500 block of Denali Ridge Drive, Plainfield, was cited for failure to yield.

Suspect arrested on multiple counts of fraud, ID theft

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brenelle S. James, 26, of the 200 block of Monroe Street, Oswego, at 10:57 p.m. July 14 after stopping the vehicle she was driving on Fernwood Road at Hunter Drive in Boulder Hill. Police said James was charged with five counts of identity theft and credit card fraud. The suspect also was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis and unauthorized use of handicapped parking. The suspect was transported to the county jail for processing.