Sandwich City Council members question engineer on pavement management system proposal

The acting City of Sandwich engineer and project manager with Engineering Enterprises, Inc., Curt Dettmann, detailed plans for the development of a pavement management system that city officials could use to plan for street improvement projects during a July 18 City Council committee-of-the-whole meeting.

The council is expected to vote next week on an engineering agreement with EEI to develop the system, and Dettmann gave aldermen a detailed plan of what it would look like.

First, an inventory will be taken of the roughly 40 miles of roadway inside city limits. Then, a subcontracted company will do a laser profiling of the roads, detecting cracks and determining the structural integrity of the streets, rating each street on a scale of 0-100, according to Dettmann.

The city will also receive a rating from 0-100, based on the condition of the city’s streets as a whole.

With that information, Dettmann said EEI will work to devise a plan for how the streets can be improved and the city’s overall street rating upgraded.

The scope of the services provided by Dettmann and EEI would cost the city $50,000, according to Dettmann. He said the average cost for resurfacing a street is between $500,000-$600,000 per mile.

Dettmann asked the council to consider three options for funding the system and future roadway improvements: raising the sales tax, creation of a gas tax, or through property taxes.

Alderman Bill Fritsch asked Dettmann if EEI has implemented their pavement management system in other towns.

Dettmann said they have worked with Montgomery and Yorkville previously, and he is confident the system will work for Sandwich.

Alderman Fred Kreinbrink raised concern as to the cost, noting that he has been contacted by a couple of residents who share his concern. However, Kreinbrink said he believes it would be the right move for the future for the city to proceed with the system.

“I really like this program,” Kreinbrink said. “I think this is really going to set the bar for where we’re going to stand in the next ten years going forward.”

Kreinbrink said that although the money for a pavement management system was not in this year’s budget because of delays in other projects, he believes the money could be found, and he would like to bring the agreement with EEI back for vote at next week’s council meeting.

Alderwoman Rebecca Johnson said she would not be at next week’s meeting to vote, but said she agreed with Kreinbrink in that they should move forward with getting the system in place to avoid missing out on future grant opportunities.