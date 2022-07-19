Developers eye early fall start on second downtown Oswego apartment building

The developers of The Reserve at Hudson Crossing residential and commercial development in downtown Oswego are getting closer to breaking ground on the second, six-story apartment building with an attached parking garage as part of the $69 million complex.

David Patzelt, president of the Shodeen Group, said the group currently is preparing building permit plans and hopes to submit them for village approval about Aug. 15.

Patzelt said that upon approval of the permits, the group would like to break ground, tentatively, between Sept. 15 and Oct. 1.

Village Administrator Dan Di Santo said that if the Shodeen Group was to submit for permitting in August as planned, he expects plans to be approved and the firm able to start construction shortly thereafter.

“They’re all within the guidelines of the redevelopment agreement, so there’s nothing stopping them from getting their plans approved and beginning construction,” Di Santo said.

As previously approved by the board, the north building, located on a vacant parcel bounded by Jackson, Harrison and Adams streets and the Waubonsee Creek, will be a six-story, 104-unit apartment building with an attached, 119-space parking garage.

Of the planned 104 apartments, 16 will be studio units, 43 will be one-bedroom units and 45 will be two-bedroom units.

The attached parking garage will have two levels of parking spaces with traffic access onto Harrison and Adams streets.

“I’m very excited to see them moving forward with building number two,” Di Santo said. “The first building has been a tremendous success, for Shodeen and for Oswego.”

Di Santo said he is looking forward to the additional residents the apartments will generate that will patronize local businesses and continue to make the village’s downtown a destination location.

The first building of the Shodeen complex, the Reserve at Hudson Crossing, opened in February 2021 at the northeast corner of Washington (Route 34) and Harrison streets. The building offers apartments ranging in size from studio units to two-bedroom, two-bath units, with rents ranging from about $1,200 to about $2,500.

Patzelt told the Village Board on May 3 that the six-story, 176-unit apartment building was 94.32% leased.