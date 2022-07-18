Plano, Sandwich libraries to host local author fair July 30

The Plano and Sandwich public libraries will present a Local Author Fair on July 30. The event will be hosted at the Plano Library, 15 W. North St. in Plano, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fourteen local authors will showcase their work. Attendees will get a chance to meet the authors and participate in readings and short talks. Books will be available for sale and refreshments will be served.

The speaker schedule for the day includes:

10:30 a.m.:Emily Assell, Yorkville, children’s books.

10:50 a.m.: Elizabeth Wheeler, Newark, young adult and poetry.

11:10 a.m.: Kevin Densmore, Plano, horror and science fiction.

11:30 a.m.: Carl Armstrong, Plano, science fiction.

12:30 p.m.: Rania Zeithar, Plano, nonfiction.

12:50 p.m.: L.A. Guettler, Newark, science fiction.

1:10 p.m.: Georgann Prochaska, Hoffman Estates, mystery.

1:30 p.m.: Matthew Jones, Sandwich, nonfiction.

1:50 p.m.: David Dean, Sandwich, nonfiction and children’s books.

2:10 p.m.: Terry Weston, Plano, nonfiction.

Authors present but not on the speaking schedule include Paul Block of Plano, horror; C.L. Gibson of Somonauk, horror and thriller; Bambi Harris of Sandwich, science fiction and paranormal; and Jeanne Valentine of Plano, local history.

“We want to invite the community to this event to support and celebrate our talented local authors,” Plano Community Library director Deanna Howard said in news release announcing the event.

For information about the Local Author Fair call Howard at 630-552-2009.