Coming soon: Sandwich’s Sandwiches

SANDWICH - Luke Goucher, restauranteur and co-founder of Illinois Crafted hospitality group, presented his plans for a new sandwich shop called Sandwich’s Sandwiches to City Officials at a June 20 Committee of the Whole meeting.

Goucher and his business partner, Sean McDowell, have owned the building at 206 E. Church St. for five years, and have been leasing the ground level units to local businesses, but asked council’s opinion on opening his own restaurant in one of the units.

The storefront in question was last occupied by Berla’s Bakery, but has been vacant since 2019, outside of a brief stint with a COVID-19 testing facility.

Goucher said said the space is conducive to the business model they are planning, and the unit already has much of the equipment they need left behind from Berla’s Bakery.

Goucher told city officials the restaurant would be open for breakfast and lunch during the week, and dinner on weekends, serving hand crafted sandwiches with freshly sliced Boar’s Head meats and baked bread.

“There’s going to be a culinary aspect to the sandwiches that you can’t get everywhere anymore,” Goucher said.

He told the council that he would like to serve beer, mead, and cider brewed at Obscurity brewing in Elburn, and suggested making the alley behind the building a one-way so he could construct a drive through.

Sandwich’s Sandwiches received a warm welcome from members of the council.

Alderman Fred Kreinbrink said he liked all of Goucher’s ideas and said thought the business would draw a good crowd.

“I like the flexibility and functionality that you’re proposing,” Kreinbrink said. “It’s intriguing.”

“I think the utilization of that alley would be great for a drive through,” Kreinbrink said, adding that it doesn’t get much use in its current state.

Alderwoman Cara Killey and Alderman Rich Robinson both expressed their approval of the concept

“I think it’s a great idea,” Robinson said. “I don’t think it would be a problem at all, for the drive-through.”

Goucher said getting such a warm response from the council was encouraging and he is excited to start renovating and give the building some life.

Tentative logo for Sandwich's Sandwiches, a prospective new restaurant in Sandwich. (Photo Provided)

Goucher said the next steps are to get the city a full perspective of what they are planning for the menu, decor, and modifications like the planned drive through.

Nicole Bergner, director of operations for the Illinois Crafted hospitality group, has been working on finalizing the menu and plans for the space so they can request permitting.

“Once we have those approvals,” Goucher said, “we’ll hit the ground running.”

Goucher grew up less than 30 minutes from Sandwich, and McDowell’s family owns a bar downtown. Goucher said the two have spent a lot of time in Sandwich since they met in college, and have grown very fond of the city.

Goucher entered into the restaurant industry about five years ago, when he opened Lodi Tap House in Maple Park. Since then his hospitality group opened two restaurants during the pandemic and has plans for several more, including Obscurity Brewing, Soul Loco, Death X Donuts and Pizza. Beer. Whiskey.

Bergner said the biggest change made before opening is going to be the look and feel as they build their brand in the space. She described the atmosphere as a fusion that would be family friendly, but also feel like a place where young people can hang out.

“We’re going to have hand-crafted unique, fun sandwiches you can’t get anywhere else,” Bergner said. “We’ll also have the traditional build-your-own sandwiches, pretty wild milkshakes, and an entire coffee selection.”

The sandwich shop will double as a coffee house with a full barista serving breakfast sandwiches and coffee from their sister restaurant, Soul Loco, in Maple Park.

Bergner said the space is going to be bright, colorful and lively, with plans for murals incorporating subjects that represent Sandwich’s history with ‘80s pop art themes and eventually, live music.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Bergner said. “We’re super excited to be here, I think its going to be a great addition to Sandwich and we’ve already got some locals that will be working in the establishment.”

Bergner said the goal for opening day is late August or early September. They seek to hire baristas, cashiers and cooks. Those interested in applying can email nicole@illinoiscrafted.com.