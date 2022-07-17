Styrofoam recycling July 23 at Oswego Presbyterian Church

Oswego Presbyterian Church’s Earth Care Team will provide a polystyrene foam recycling collection for the community from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 23, in the church parking lot, 1976 Route 25 in Oswego. Volunteers will provide curbside pickup.

Any foam materials having the PS6 symbol will be accepted. Foam cups and food containers (rinsed) should be put in tied-up plastic bags. Packaging foam should be placed in separate bags. Foam “peanuts” and bubble wrap will be accepted in separate bags.

Foam insulation, padded envelopes or other packaging material cannot be accepted.