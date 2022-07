The American Legion Riders Post 181 from Sandwich had a booth at the “Blaze in the City” Car and Bike Show in Sandwich on Saturday, July 2. Members manned a booth, promoted the American Legion Rider organization, collected donations for the monument honoring veterans from the Middle East Conflict and the War on Terrorism, and more. Participating members were Bob and Sandy Lawrence, Bob and Cherie Mauer, Sam Mataya, Henry Herbst, Bill and Sally Kolb, and Cliff and Linda Oleson.