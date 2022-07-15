Oswego firefighters respond to two fires; no injuries reported

The Oswego Fire Protection District was dispatched to the 30th block of Bridgeview Drive in the Ogden Falls subdivision at approximately 4:28 p.m. on July 12 for a house fire.

Upon arrival, fire companies found a fire on the outside of the residence that had spread up an outside wall and into the garage. Engine 2 extinguished the fire quickly, minimizing any further extension or damage to the residence.

All occupants were out of the home upon arrival of initial fire companies. There were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians.

Reported damage estimate is $30,000. The fire is under investigation.

Oswego firefighters were assisted by Plainfield, Montgomery and Sugar Grove fire departments.

The Oswego Fire Protection District was dispatched to a second structure fire in the area of the 100 block of Dolores Street in Oswego Township at approximately 5:22 p.m. on July 12.

Fire crews and Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Deputies quickly extinguished the fire preventing further spread to the home.

The home was occupied at the time of the fire; no injuries were reported by the occupants or to emergency responders.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Station coverage was provided by Montgomery, Sugar Grove and North Aurora fire protection districts.