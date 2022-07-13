Oswego Fire District referendum appears to have failed by one vote

The Oswego Fire District’s proposed referendum for a tax increase in last month’s primary election appears to have been rejected, according to unofficial vote totals.
As a result, fire district residents will not see a 0.10% increase on their property tax levy rate.
Voters case 4,149 ballots in favor of the referendum and 4,150 against it, according to unofficial vote totals.
There were 59 Kendall County mail-in ballots, which included 34 “yes” votes and 25 “no” votes. Those numbers were not enough to tip the scales in favor of the proposed property tax increase, which was down by 10 votes at the end of the June 28 primary election night.
Unofficial totals on June 28 showed 4,115 ballots cast for the referendum and 4,125 votes against it. Nevertheless, Fire Protection District Chief John Cornish said at the time that he remained optimistic.
“We’re still holding out hope that the mail-in ballots will put us over,” Cornish said on June 28.
The Oswego Fire Protection district has the option to file a discovery recount request, otherwise the votes will be finalized on July 19.
Currently, the owner of a home valued at $300,000 pays about $600 in property taxes to the fire district. If the referendum had been approved, that same homeowner would have seen an increase of about $99 to their annual tax bill.
The referendum is the second attempted by the fire district over the past 14 months. Voters narrowly rejected the district’s tax hike request in an April 2021 referendum.
Cornish attributes the fire district’s need for additional tax revenue to the population growth that has occurred in the district over the past two decades along with sharply rising equipment costs.
The fire district’s boundaries encompass a 53-square-mile area of northeast Kendall County and northwestern Will County and includes all of the village of Oswego and unincorporated Boulder Hill, along with portions of Montgomery, Yorkville and Plainfield.
Cornish said previously that when voters last passed a fire district referendum in 2002 the agency was serving about 27,000 residents. Today the fire district is serving about 75,000 residents.
The fire district provides emergency ambulance and fire service from four stations: two located within the village of Oswego, one in Montgomery and one in Plainfield.
The population growth, Cornish said, has increased the number of calls for service the fire district receives.
In 2002, he said the agency responded to about 2,000 calls but that number had increased to more than 6,000 calls in 2021.
Call volume has increased by 65% since 2008, Cornish said.