Mayor says plans for Latham Street rebuild are likely suspended

Mayor Todd Latham told Sandwich City Council that the plans for the $3.3 million Latham Street rebuild will likely be postponed until 2023 at a July 11 meeting.

The resurfacing and modernizing of a 1-mile stretch of Latham Street, from the train tracks to Sandhurst Drive, was expected to begin in April and be completed by September, but Latham told officials the project is currently stalled.

Latham said the construction team is waiting on ComEd to begin their portion of the project, and if the timeline gets pushed back much further, they will not be able to complete it before winter.

The corner of Latham and 6th Streets is marked and flagged, but construction is yet to be done. (David Petesch)

“I’m not saying we are suspended,” Latham said. “I’m just saying it’s very likely, if we can’t get ComEd to come and finish that project.”

Alderman Rich Robinson asked how the delay would affect the project’s funding.

Latham said he did not know, and that he would have to talk to the project manager, Randal Newkirk, of the engineering firm overseeing the project, Hampton, Lenzini and Renwick.

At an April open house for the project, Newkirk said the street rebuild will be the most expensive public works project in the city’s history. He said contractors will be improving not only the roadway, but adding a storm sewer along with water main and sanitary sewer lines.

The $3.3 million project has received about $1.8 million in federal funding. The roadwork and storm sewer will be federally funded, while the water main and sanitary upgrades will be paid for with a combination of city funds, state-reimbursed Motor Fuel Tax funds and money from the Rebuild Illinois program.