Y115 renovates Yorkville building for Early Childhood Program

YORKVILLE – Construction work is moving at a swift pace to transform a Yorkville commercial building into the new home for the School District Y115 Early Childhood Program.

Last month the school district purchased the building at 101 Garden St., most recently home to the We Grow Kids daycare center, for $1 million.

Y115 Director of Facility Operations Heather DiVerde said the district will spend close to another $1 million on the extensive renovations for the building and grounds.

When complete next month, the rehabilitated building will bring the Early Childhood Program together under one newly replaced roof.

The program is designed for children aged 3 to 5 who have been identified as needing special attention for their development.

Until now, the program has been located at the Bristol, Yorkville and Circle Center grade schools.

When school officials embarked on a plan this spring to offer a full-day kindergarten schedule for students starting with the 2022-23 year, it hinged on finding enough room in school buildings to accommodate the expanded program.

Consolidating the Early Childhood Program at one location is fitting neatly into that plan, freeing up space at the grade schools for kindergarten classes.

“This creates a lot of opportunities for inclusion and collaboration for our staff,” Early Childhood Coordinator Cory Mehnert said.

The program’s staff includes eight teachers, supporting aides, a nurse, psychologist and social worker, along with physical, occupational and speech therapists.

The play-based program emphasizes language and social skills for the youngsters and seeks to involve parents.

Enrollment for the program is expected to be about 200 students when school gets underway later next month, Mehnert said.

Meanwhile, there is plenty of work yet to be done on the 10,000-square-foot building space.

Keeping a close eye on the project is district Maintenance Supervisor David Yodelis, who with his staff handled some of the interior demolition and other work.

“We’re keeping the cost down by doing some of the work in-house,” Yodelis said.

The reconfigured building space will have eight classrooms, plus offices, activity rooms, storage areas and plenty of bathrooms.

The building, constructed in 2000, will get a completely new roof, while the parking area and driveway lanes are to be repaved and striped.

DiVerde and Yodelis said they avoided supply chain problems by placing orders and negotiating construction contracts early.