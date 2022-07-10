Plano Public Library announces upcoming adult, youth programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info.

Summer Reading Program: June 1 – July 30 for all ages. Adventure is just one book away. Stop by the Information Desk to join the Summer Reading Program and get a reading log to take home. You’ll earn a prize after six hours of reading or listening time. Keep reading for more chances to win. Check out the weekly trivia question for another chance to win a prize.

Adult programs

Local Author Fair: Saturday, July 30, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Support and celebrate local authors. Come and enjoy author readings and short talks. More than 10 authors will showcase their work. You’ll also get a chance to meet and talk with them. Books will be available for purchase. Refreshments served. Scheduled to appear: Carl Armstrong, Paul Block, Jeanne Valentine, Georgann Prochaska, Elizabeth Wheeler, CL Gibson, David E. Dean, Emily Assell, Rania Zeithar, Terry Weston, Matthew Jones, Kevin Densmore, L. A. Guettler, and Bambi Harris.

Painting with Petite Palette: Monday, July 18, 6 to 8 p.m. Michelle Shepard will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Painting to be announced. Open to high school students and adults. A $15 fee must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2030 to register.

Blood Drive: Tuesday, July 19, 3 to 7 p.m. To schedule your donation, sign up at the library or online at versiti.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

Technology Help Desk: Saturday, July 23, 11 am. to 1 p.m. A free drop-in opportunity to meet with tech expert Robert Mitilieri. He’ll help with questions about computers, cell phones, tablets, or e-readers. Bring your device for the best experience. No registration required.

Book Club: Wednesday, July 20, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. “Send Down the Rain” by Charles Martin will be discussed. The book for August will be “Falling” by T.J. Newman. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Silent Book Club: Thursdays, 7 to 8 p.m. A book club unlike others. Come to the Library’s Carnegie Quiet Reading Room and make yourself comfortable in one of our cozy chairs. Read quietly with other book lovers in silent camaraderie. Follow “Plano’s Silent Book Club” on Facebook. No registration required.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Writers’ Group: Thursday, July 14, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in-person or via Zoom. Join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Held in the lower level meeting room. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Youth programs

Rhyme Time: Wednesday, July 13, 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m., in-person. For babies to age 3. This lap sit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Bring a blanket for your family to sit on. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. Call 630-552-2025 or stop by the Kids’ Library Desk to register.

Preschool Storytime: Monday, July 11, 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. For independent 3-6 year olds, without an adult. Features simple stories, music, movement activities, and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 or stop by the Kids’ Library Desk to register.

Create at the Library: Monday, July 11, 2 to 3 p.m. or. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. We’ll use a paper folding technique to turn an old book into an adorable hedgehog. You’ll leave with the perfect decoration for your room. For independent students entering grades 7-12. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Pizza & Pages (for children entering grades 4 – 5): Tuesday, July 12 or Thursday, July 14, 4:45 to 5:30 p.m., in-person or via Zoom. Join us for our Pizza & Pages book discussion. Pizza will be served. “Lawn Boy” by Gary Paulsen will be discussed. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register. Meeting ID and password will be provided at registration.

Patterns in Nature: Wednesday, July 20, 2 to 3 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join us as we learn about mathematical patterns in nature. We’ll be exploring concepts such as symmetry, number patterns, and naturally occurring geometric shapes. You will have the opportunity to work on projects that illustrate different kinds of amazing patterns that occur in the natural world. For independent students entering grades 4-7. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.