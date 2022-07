Yorkville police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teenage girl.

Isabella “Bella” Zavala, 14, of Yorkville ran away from home on July 6.

She is 5-feet tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair with a blonde streak and hazel eyes.

Police said Zavala frequents Aurora, Oswego and Montgomery.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Yorkville Police Department at 630-553-4343.