Yorkville Public Library lists youth programs for July

The Yorkville Public Library is no longer be charging fines for overdue items. Due dates will still apply to items checked out. Patrons will receive notices when an item is late and their account will be blocked and billed after 21 days overdue, but if the items are returned, any overdue fines will be removed.

The Yorkville Public Library believes that no one should be denied access to the library based on their ability to pay fines. The best investment a community can make is to ensure that the library and its resources are available to all.

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming youth programs.

Escape Room Adventure: An Escape Adventure will be available the month of July. Use the clues to open the boxes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

Drop In story time: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

Virtual 3-D Printing: Leah English provides a step by step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy to use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s website to link to the YPL YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. Prints cost $0.20 per gram. Send your creations to jweiss@yorkville.lib.il.us.

Mobile Museum of Tolerance: July 5-8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Yorkville Public Library is proud to welcome the Mobile Museum of Tolerance . Come aboard this extraordinary bus-sized traveling exhibit to hear empowering stories that combat anti-Semitism, bullying, racism, hate and intolerance and promote human dignity. The MMOT utilizes innovative technology and interactive lessons to inspire people from across the state of Illinois to stand up against hate and foster positive change in their communities. The MMOT is affiliated with the Simon Wiesenthal Center Museum . The MMOT will be located on the library’s parking lot from as an open house for the community to visit.

Window Art: July 5-8 by appointment. Help us liven up the library with window art. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108. Space is limited.

Library internship: select Fridays during the summer 9 a.m. to noon. Children ages 9-13 years old are encouraged to fill out an application form for the opportunity to work at the library. If selected, you will join the library staff one Friday morning during the summer to assist in the daily tasks. Stop by the Youth Service desk for an application.

LEGO kits at YPL: July 11-15. Come by the Library anytime during the week and we will provide you a themed container of various LEGOs to use in the library. Using only the bricks provided and your creativity, make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library. Register on the YPL website.

Book Club (grades 3 to 5): Mondays, July 11 and 25, 4 to 4:30 p.m. In this two-session book club, the participants will receive the book on July 11 to read at home. Then, it will be discussed at the following session on July 25. Register for both days on the YPL website.

School of Wizardry- Portrait Craft: Tuesday, July 12, 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. In preparation for our Harry Potter LARP event on Aug. 6, the library is having School of Wizardry - Portrait Craft. Join us to create water paint portraits to hang in the “Grand Staircase”. The same program will be offered at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Registration is required.

TAG- Teen Advisory Group: Tuesdays, July 12 and 26, 3 to 4 p.m. This year our TAG members are focusing on “BE THE CHANGE” by giving back to the community. Teens in grades 8-12 get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library and how to provide for Yorkville. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

Facebook Spanish Story Time: Wednesdays, July 13 and 27, 10 a.m. on YPL Facebook Page. Join Señora Katalina on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page for Story Time in Spanish. This is recorded for your convenience.

Stories in the Park: Rotary Park, Wednesday, July 13, 10:30 a.m. Grab a blanket or chairs and join Ms Jennette at Rotary Park, 2775 Grande Trail in Yorkville, to listen to several stories.

Getting Ready for Kindergarten: Thursdays, July 14 and 28, 11 to 11:45 a.m. The Yorkville School District is hosting a variety of engaging literacy-rich experiences for children getting ready for kindergarten. Your future fox can attend one or all four sessions. There is no fee but registration is required and group size is limited so register soon for each program you are interested in. July 14: Favorite Storybook Characters; July 28: Books, Books, Books!

Book Club (grades 1 and 2): Thursdays, July 14 and 21, 4 to 4:30 p.m. In this two session book club, we will read an easy chapter book. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Read with Paws: Saturday, July 16, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult; so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Contact the library at 630-553-4354 ext. 108 for your 15 minute time slot. Space is limited.

Interactive Kids Movie: Monday, July 18, 1 p.m. Sing along with Mirabel and the rest of the Madrigal family while watching the movie. Use the provided interactive script and props to follow along with the movie. Please bring your own stuffed animal for this program.Register for your spot to participate in this fun event.

School of Wizardry- Wand Craft: Tuesday, July 19, 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. In preparation for our Harry Potter LARP event on Aug. 6, the library is having School of Wizardry - Wand Craft. Join us to create your very own wand. Registration is required.

Stories in the Park: Beecher Park, Wednesday, July 20, 10:30 a.m. Grab a blanket or chairs and join Ms Jennette at Beecher Park, 901 Game Farm Road in Yorkville, to listen to several stories.

Owl Outreach Program: Wednesday, July 20, 2 p.m. Executive Director Mark Spreyer from the Stillman Nature Center will bring four raptors to share with the group. Discover and learn all about owls and other raptors. Register soon, space is limited.

Petite Palette Paint Party: Thursday, July 21, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For ages 6 and older. Michelle from Petite Palette will guide you step by step in painting “Waiting for my letter from Hogwarts” on 8x10 board. There is a $20 fee for this program, which covers all the supplies.Registration is required; register each member of your group separately. See website for details

School of Wizardry- Potion Craft: Tuesday, July 26, 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. In preparation for our Harry Potter LARP event on Aug. 6, the library is having School of Wizardry - Potion Craft. Join us to create potions to take home. Registration is required.

Story Walk at Hoover Forest Preserve: Wednesday, July 27, 10 a.m. Join us at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road in Yorkville, to walk the trails and read a book. The Forest Preserve staff will share a couple of native animals with the group after the StoryWalk. Park in the lot near The Rookery.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. The library now offers online registration at yorkville.lib.il.us/. Use the online registration to register your child for programs. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us or check out the library Facebook page or Twitter at Yorkvillekidsread.