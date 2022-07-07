Plano police reports / July 7, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Motorist ticketed after vehicle stop

Plano police ticketed Kajon T. Smith, 21, of the 2900 block of Courtney Street, Plano, after stopping the vehicle Smith was driving at 11:43 p.m. June 26 on Mitchell Drive at East Route 34. Police said Smith was cited for driving while license suspended, driving with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Police said after booking, Smith was given a court date to appear on the citations.

Suspect turns himself in on warrant

Victor M. Tapia, 33, of the 300 block of Alexis Street, Plano, turned himself in to Plano police at 3:49 p.m. July 2 on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Police said Tapia posted bond and was given a date to appear in court.