Long-time Sandwich resident, business owner named city treasurer

Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham has appointed Colanne Schwemlein as city treasurer.

Alderman Rich Robinson, acting as mayor pro tem in Latham’s absence, swore-in Schwemlein to the position during a June 13 City Council meeting.

Former treasurer Pete Dell resigned after one year of service. Before being appointed treasurer, Dell served as an alderman for eight years.

Schwemlein will serve the remaining year of Dell’s term, and will have to be elected to remain treasurer in 2023.

Schwemlein, originally from Yorkville, has lived in Sandwich with her husband for nearly 30 years, and she also owns and operates Colanne’s Accounting and Tax Services.

The position of treasurer is part-time, and Schwemlein said she does not have a set number of hours per week, but is responsible for attending council meetings, handling the city’s investments, working on the annual budget and looking over financial statements.

“I’m learning what my responsibilities are as we go along, and I will do them to the best of my abilities,” Schwemlein said.

Schwemlein has previously served as the treasurer of several organizations, including the Sandwich Opera House for three years.