Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / July 7, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Stalking order violation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a violation of stalking/no contact order that occurred at 7:09 a.m. July 3 in the 0-99 block of Riverside Street in Bristol Township.

Motorist cited

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Jerry Jones, 66, of the 8000 block of Laflin Street, Chicago, with driving without a valid license after they stopped the vehicle he was driving at 8:40 p.m. July 3 on Route 126 near Grove Road in Na-Au-Say Township.

No valid driver’s license

Sheriff’s deputies cited Raymond Escobar, 19, of the 2000 block of Matthew Drive, Montgomery, at 8:21 p.m. July 3 for driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 8:21 p.m. July 3 on Douglas and Montgomery roads for an equipment violation.

Aggravated assault arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Scott English, 43, of the 1000 block of North Bridge Street in Bristol Township at 9:26 p.m. July 3 in the 2900 block of Cannonball Trail in Bristol Township while responding a report of a disturbance. The sheriff’s office said English was arrested on two counts of aggravated assaulted and taken to the county jail in Yorkville for processing. In an earlier report, the sheriff’s office reported deputies arrested English at 3:52 a.m. July 1 while responding to a report of a disturbance in the 2900 block of South Cannonball Trail in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said English was charged with disorderly conduct and transported to the county jail.

Report of battery

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a battery at 9:30 p.m. July 3 in the 4000 block of Steam Mill Court in Na-Au-Say Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Warrant arrest after traffic stop

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Andre Martel, 23, of the 3900 block of Hoffman Street, Plano, at 3:24 a.m. July 4 while investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 9000 block of Route 34 in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said Martel was wanted on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a retail theft charge. Martel was transported to the county jail for processing.

Property damage under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property that they took at 10:14 a.m. July 4 in the 0-99 block of Laurie Lane in Oswego Township.

Hit-and-run under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 10:36 p.m. July 4 at Walker and Ashley roads south of Yorkville in Kendall Township.

DUI arrest after crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Edgar E. Mendieta, 25, of the 1800 bock of East Washington Street, Joliet, after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash at 3:38 a.m. July 1 on Ridge Road at Route 52 in Seward Township. The sheriff’s office said Mendieta was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail for processing.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies cited Cristian Jose Lopez, 18, of the 300 block of Belmont Avenue, Elgin, with driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a speeding violation at 7:17 a.m. June 30 on Orchard Road at Route 34 in Oswego.

Theft investigation underway

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a theft that they were notified of at 10:20 a.m. June 30 in the 300 block of East Route 71 in Big Grove Township.

Juvenile referred on charges

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 11:45 a.m. June 30 in the 1700 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. After an investigation, the sheriff’s office said a 17-year-old male juvenile was referred to the juvenile court system on charge of criminal damage to property, assault and domestic battery.

Trespass incident under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal trespass to property at 6:26 p.m. June 30 in the 0-99 block of Oak Creek Drive in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating.

Cyberstalking reported in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of cyberstalking they took at 11:45 p.m. June 30 in the 100 block of Long Beach Road in Boulder Hill.

Criminal damage to property reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 2:52 a.m. July 1 in the 100 block of Rocky Way in Boulder Hill.

Aggravated battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of an aggravated battery they took at 8:36 a.m. June 29 in the 0-99 block of Eastfield Road in Boulder Hill.

One treated for injuries

A 61-year-old Aurora man was injured in a motor vehicle crash at 11:29 a.m. June 29 on Grove Road near Reserve Road in Oswego Township, according to the sheriff’s office. Oswego Fire Protection District paramedics treated the man the at scene.

Disorderly report at courthouse

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a disorderly conduct incident that occurred at 11:04 a.m. June 29 at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a battery that they took at 12:10 p.m. June 28 in the 2800 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies cited a 17-year-old male from Aurora, with driving without a valid driver’s license at 4:36 p.m. June 28 in the area of Fernwood Road and Winrock Road in Boulder Hill.

One transported after crash

A 30-year-old woman was injured at 5:57 p.m. June 28 in a motor vehicle crash on Route 52 near Lisbon Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Newark Fire Protection District transported the injured motorist to Morris Hospital in Morris for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

DUI arrest on Route 52

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dana A. Ninow, 30, of the 300 block of East Stewart Street, Plano, after the vehicle she was driving was involved in a crash at 5:57 p.m. June 28 on Route 52 near Lisbon Road. The sheriff’s office said Ninow was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail for processing.

Arrest on weapon charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ricardo A. Ruiz, 23, of the 500 block of West New York Street, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a traffic violation at 7:08 p.m. June 28 in area of O’Brien Road and Route 34 in Oswego for a speeding violation. Ruiz was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver. He was transported to the county jail without incident.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery that they took at 9:26 p.m. June 28 in the 0-99 block of Codorus Road in Boulder Hill.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacob D. Akerlow, 30, of the 0-100 block of Seneca Drive, Boulder Hill, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for failure to signalat 11:07 p.m. June 28 on Route 34 near Wolf’s Crossing Road in Oswego. Police said Akerlow was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail without incident for processing.