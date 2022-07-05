Plano High School Marching Band members attend leadership clinic

Members of the 2022-23 Plano High School Marching Band, along with students from six other area high schools, attended a leadership clinic led by Scott Lang on June 27.

Plano students were able to discuss the attributes of being an effective student leader while celebrating diversity, taking action to solve problems, and making an impact on their peers.

In a statement, Plano School District 88 said the PHS students represented Plano exceptionally well and did a fantastic job participating in all of the planned activities.

The students are to be recommended for all of their hard work and efforts to increase their leadership skills, the district said.