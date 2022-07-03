Oswego police issue traffic advisory for Monday evening Fourth of July fireworks

Oswego police will limit parking and travel routes prior to and immediately following the annual Fourth of July fireworks display scheduled for July 4 from Prairie Point Park, off Plainfield Road.

The display will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. and last approximately 15-20 minutes in duration. All fireworks viewers are encouraged to use the parking lots of Traughber Junior High School, East View Academy, Prairie Point Elementary and Oswego High School. ADA accessible parking will be made available off Plank Drive in front of the school district’s bus transportation lot with eight additional spots at Prairie Point Park coming in off of Grove Road.

Rain date will be July 5.

Temporary ‘no parking’ signs will be posted at the following locations:

• Rt. 71 between Rt. 34 & Forest Avenue

• Franklin Street (fire hydrant side only)

• Wilmette & Calumet Street

• Plainfield Road between Rt. 71 & Linden Drive

• Grove Road between Plainfield Road & Arboretum Way

• Bell Court

• Woolley Road between Plainfield Road and Colchester

Regulatory ‘no parking’ signs are posted on both sides of Stonehill Road, Theodore Drive, Templeton Drive and Plank Drive. Both temporary and regulatory ‘no parking’ signs will be strictly enforced. As a reminder, parking on private property is prohibited unless you have prior permission from the landowner.

To alleviate traffic congestion, traffic patterns will be altered at several intersections throughout the area and at school parking lot exits. The areas affected by these changes include:

• Motorists will not be allowed to travel on West Washington Street towards downtown Oswego from Route 71. All traffic traveling on East Washington will only be allowed to travel northbound or southbound on Route 71, no through traffic will be allowed.

• Both parking lots of the Oswego High School and Eastview Academy will only be allowed to travel northbound on Rt. 71.

• Motorists traveling east on Franklin Street will only be allowed to turn southbound onto Rt. 71

• Motorists exiting Stonehill Road onto Wolf Road will be required to turn eastbound onto Wolf’s Crossing only

• Motorists exiting Stonehill Road onto Woolley Road will be required to turn eastbound onto Woolley Road

• Motorists exiting onto Woolley Road from the Traughber Junior High School lot will only be allowed to travel northbound on Colchester Drive or eastbound on Woolley Road

Police and community service officers will be stationed at intersections most affected by the increase in traffic and will assist with traffic control in these areas. In an effort to reduce traffic congestion, families driving to the event are asked to carpool. Please remain patient while traffic is clearing.