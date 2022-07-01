Yorkville to celebrate the Fourth Monday with parade, fireworks and fun

The city of Yorkville will celebrate the Fourth of July on Monday with a parade, followed by games, food and fun in Town Square Park followed by a fireworks display at dusk.

The parade will step off at 9 a.m. from the Yorkville High School parking lot on Game Farm Road and proceed to Somonauk Street. From Somonauk Street, the parade will turn onto King Street and continue to West Main Street. From West Main Street, the parade will continue onto Church Street, concluding at Tower Lane.

Activities in Town Square Park will begin immediately after the parade and end at 1 p.m. and include children’s foot races, bounce houses and a performance by the Yorkville Community Band. In addition to activities, food and drink will be available for purchase in the park.

The fireworks will begin at dusk near the corner of Route 47 and Countryside Parkway. Note that Countryside Parkway will be partially shut down westbound between the Hampton Inn and Goodwill store and eastbound between the Hampton Inn and McHugh Road.

The Yorkville American Legion is inviting the public to view the fireworks at the Legion at 9054 E. Veterans Parkway. The Legion and its grounds will be open to the public beginning at 3 p.m.

For full details on this year’s celebration visit the city’s event website.

The parade and Town Square activities are a rain or shine event and will continue as scheduled unless lightning/thunderstorms or extreme rain is present. Check the United City of Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for weather-related updates.