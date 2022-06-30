Yorkville police reports / June 30, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Drivers charged in vehicle crash; one injured

Both drivers were charged with traffic violations in connection with a vehicle collision at 3:40 p.m. on June 24 at the intersection of Route 34 and Eldamain Road.

Yorkville police said an eastbound vehicle driven by Brandon Miles, 19, of the 300 block of Paige St., Plano, turned left to head north and was struck on the passenger side by a vehicle driven by Karen Nunez, 20, of the 100 block of Sonora Drive, Boulder Hill.

Miles suffered injuries and was transported to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Yorkville. He was charged with failure to yield, driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and no valid registration. Nunez was charged with no valid driver’s license.

Damage to vehicle reported

A vehicle was damaged between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. in a parking lot at the Raging Waves water park, 4000 N. Bridge St.

Yorkville police said the vehicle was struck by another vehicle, damaging the left rear bumper and taillight.