Oswego police reports / June 30, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Domestic battery charges

Oswego police arrested Demarcus L. Walker, 27, of Carol Stream at 3:31 a.m. June 26 at a residence in the 100 block of Devoe Drive. Police said Walker was charged with domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of cannabis. Police said Walker was transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending a bond hearing.

Motorist ticketed in hit-and-run

Oswego police ticketed Allison P. Pagan, 27, of the 200 block of Northampton Drive, Oswego, for leaving the scene of a traffic crash at 12:02 a.m. June 26 at Route 34 and Ogden Falls Boulevard. Police said Pagan was released on her own recognizance.

Oswego police

Oswego police arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile on charges of assault and unlawful consumption of liquor by a minor at 1:06 am. in the 400 block of Waubonsie Circle. Police said the juvenile was referred to Kendall County Juvenile Probation.

Catalytic converter stolen

Oswego police took a report of a catalytic converter being stolen from a vehicle overnight June 21 in the 70th block of Stonehill Road. Police said they are investigating.

Hit-and run-crash reported

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run crash at 7:30 p.m. June 21 in a shopping center parking lot in the 3000 block of Route 34.

Motorist stopped, cited

Oswego police ticketed Juan C. Martinez, 33, of the 1100 block of State Street, Aurora, with driving without a valid license after stopping his vehicle at 11:10 p.m. on Hill Avenue at Goodwin Drive in Montgomery.