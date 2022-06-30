Montgomery traffic stop nets one arrest for meth possession, one citation

A traffic stop for an equipment violation in Montgomery this week resulted in the arrest of the driver and a citation for a passenger in the vehicle, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by Shaun M. Cleary, Jr., 23, of the 1000 block of Lotus Drive, Round Lake Beach, at 7:33 p.m. June 28 in the area of Route 31 and Caterpillar Drive.

The sheriff’s office said Cleary was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and to be driving on a suspended license.

Cleary was placed under arrest on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended. He was transported without incident to the county jail in Yorkville where he was later released after posting bond.

A passenger in Cleary’s vehicle. Andrew A. Alegria, 24, of the 1000 block of Solfisburg Avenue, Aurora, was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis and released on a recognizance bond, according to the sheriff’s office.