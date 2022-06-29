School District Y115 OKs $188,000 for kindergarten computers

YORKVILLE – Plans to implement a new full-day kindergarten program in School District Y115 include new computers for the kids.

The Yorkville School Board on June 27 approved the purchase of 525 computers at a cost of $188,469.

Every incoming kindergarten student will be issued one of the Dell 3100 2-in-1 touchscreen Chrome Books.

Earlier this spring, the school board decided to offer a full-day of kindergarten classes in Yorkville schools.

The Chrome Books issued to the kindergartners will be used only at school and will not be taken home. The students will receive a new computer when they move into first grade.

The kindergarten plan includes a schedule which will lengthen the school day to seven hours from the current three hours under the half-day program, including an additional 110 instructional minutes.

Mornings will start with “exploratory play,” in which the young students are allowed to select a game or activity of their own choosing, followed by instruction in language, science, math and physical education.

The afternoon will include recess and lunch, followed by more math, science and exploratory play, along with art or music instruction.

Kindergarten sections will be in the range of 17 to 21 students each.