Oswego police offering self defense class for recent female OHS, OEHS graduates

The Oswego Police Department is offering a personal self defense course for Oswego East High School and Oswego High School female senior 2022 graduates.

The course is scheduled for Monday, July 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In a statement, police said the course is meant to educate and prepare outgoing seniors, whether they are going off to college or entering the workforce, to be more aware in their everyday lives and to have the self-confidence to defend themselves in any environment.

The course will be held at the police station at 3355 Woolley Road and is limited to 20 participants.

Participants are asked to wear workout-type clothing and refrain from wearing jewelry. If a participant has any pre-existing injuries, they should consult a doctor prior to attending. This is a course that does include physical participation and exertion. A waiver of liability will need to be signed prior to attending the course. If under 18 years of age, a parent or legal guardian must also sign the waiver.

Participants need to be at least 16 years old. Those interested can pre-register by completing an application form on the Oswego Police Department’s website at www.oswegoil.org/policeprograms. Participants are chosen first-come, first-served. The pre-registration deadline is Wednesday, July 13,

Sign up will open up online, Wednesday, June 29 at 5 p.m. Police encourage anyone interested to sign up early. Similar classes offered in the past have been filled to capacity.