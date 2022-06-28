Fire causes extensive damage to Oswego home

A fire caused extensive damage to an Oswego home Monday afternoon, June 27.

In a statement the Oswego Fire Protection District said firefighters responded to the blaze at 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Belmont Avenue in the Churchill Club subdivision located north of the Wolf’s Crossing Road.

Upon arrival at the home, firefighters found the fire had spread from the garage to the home’s entire second floor and attic.

Firefighters took an aggressive attack approach and had five hose lines operating within minutes of arrival, the fire district said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze just after 5:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters during the incident and all pets were located safely.

The fire, however, rendered the home uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and an estimated dollar loss has yet to be determined.

Oswego firefighters were assisted on the scene by firefighters from the Naperville Fire Department and the Bristol-Kendall, Plainfield, Sugar Grove and Bolingbrook Fire Protection Districts. A MABAS Division 15 Fire Investigation Team also responded to the scene.