Kendall County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Plattville home; person of interest in custody

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found Saturday evening in a Plattville home south of Yorkville.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said at 6:12 p.m. June 25 deputies responded to the home in the 6000 block of Chicago Road on a request to check the welfare of the individuals at the residence.

Upon entering the residence, the sheriff’s office said deputies located a deceased woman and an injured man.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, but were determined to be self-inflicted, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office described the man as a person of interest in the death investigation and is currently in custody. There are no other known residents of the home.

Sheriff’s office detectives have collected forensic evidence at the residence.

Based on the investigation thus far, the sheriff’s office said the incident is not believed to be a random act.

The sheriff’s office is being assisted in investigation by the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Kendall County Coroner’s Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.