Heartland Bank donates to Plano SD88

Heartland Bank and Trust recently donated $250 to Plano schools as part of its Spirit Debit Card Program. Heartland Bank’s Spirit Debit Card Program features 54 local schools with the school’s team mascot or crest as an optional design for the face of the debit card. This option allows customers to select the school design of their choice for a $10 fee. Heartland Bank donates $5 back to the school for each debit card ordered. Customers can order this option through Heartland Bank at one of their local offices and the list of participating schools is on the HBTbank.com website.

The Plano branch of Heartland Bank and Trust also donated water bottles to the school buildings and supports local events for students and their families in the district. Some of these events include the “Score with Heartland” program, the Back to School Bash and the band teaches financial education with their “Money Matters” program.