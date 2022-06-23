Oswego police reports / June 23, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI arrest on Route 34

Oswego police arrested Tyrone M. Taylor, 32, of the 2000 block of Fox Pointe Drive, Aurora, at 3:04 a.m. June 19 on Route 34 at Mason Square Drive on a charge of driving under the influence. Police said Taylor was transported to the police station where he later posted bond.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Kylie J. Alexander, 28, of the 600 block of Lincoln Station Drive, Oswego, at 3:43 a.m. June 19 at her residence on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Alexander was transported to the county jail pending a bond hearing.

Motorist cited, arrested on warrants

Oswego police ticketed Marvella N. Moreno, 25, of the 200 block of Prairie Street, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 7:21 p.m. June 16 in the 200 block of East Washington Street. Police said Moreno was cited for driving while license revoked and also found to be wanted on warrants issued in Kendall and DuPage counties.

Motorist ticketed

Oswego police ticketed Ismael C. Rocha, 41, of the 70 block of Evanslawn Avenue, Aurora, for driving while license revoked after stopping his vehicle at 1:14 a.m. June 17 on Route 31 at Light Road.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested a male juvenile on a charge of battery at 8:46 p.m. June 15 in the village. Police said the juvenile was later released to a parent and the case closed.

License violation

Oswego police cited a female juvenile from Montgomery with driving on a revoked license after stopping her vehicle at 12:05 a.m. June 15 on Route 34 at Douglas Road.