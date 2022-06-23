Montgomery police arrest second suspect in Montgomery Road shooting

Montgomery police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred at about 8:45 p.m. June 11 in the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of Montgomery Road on the village’s east side.

In a statement, police identified the suspect as Antonio Recendez, 20, of the 1200 block of Bangs Street, Aurora.

Police said the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Recendez with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.

Police said officers from the Kendall County Cooperative Police Assistance Team (CPAT) took Recendez into custody during a traffic stop June 19. He was transported to Kendall County Jail In Yorkville where he was booked. He was later transported to the Kane County Detention Center in St. Charles where he remains in custody.

Police previously arrested Gustavo Recendez, 19, also of the 1200 block of Bangs Street, Aurora, in connection with the incident June 14.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office has also charged Gustavo Recendez with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.

After being taken into custody, Gustavo Recendez was transported to the Kane County Detention Center.

Police said the events that led to the arrest of the Recendezs began at 8:48 p.m. June 11 when an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Montgomery Road on a vehicle that the officer observed to be traveling at a high speed.

Police said the officer approached the stopped car, which contained only the driver, and saw the vehicle had been struck by gunshots. The driver was not injured in the incident and did not require medical attention.

The officer determined the shots had been fired moments earlier in the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of Montgomery Road.

Police said additional officers arrived at the scene and located evidence that shots had been fired that corroborated the driver’s account.

Police noted that charges against the suspect are merely accusations, and the defendant(s) are presumed innocent until proven guilty.