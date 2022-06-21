Sandwich alderman resigns citing residency issues

Sandwich Third Ward Alderman Brent Holcomb was not present at the City Council meeting Monday June 20, and Mayor Todd Latham announced at the end of the meeting that Holcomb had resigned.

Mayor Todd Latham said he received a letter of resignation from Holcomb in an email on Sunday, June 19.

Latham read Holcomb’s words from the email, “Due to circumstances at hand I will not be able to obtain a home in my ward. Unfortunately I am going to have to submit my resignation. I was hoping to purchase (a home) in my ward, but the market has not allowed me to do so and we’re currently making offers outside of city limits.”

Holcomb had recently backed an ordinance that would allow golf carts to be driven on city streets by local residents over the age of 18.

The ordinance was not well received by several of Holcomb’s fellow aldermen who opposed the idea. The ordinance will be up for vote at next week’s regular council meeting.

Former Mayor Rich Robinson appointed Holcomb to fill a vacancy on the council and he had served for 14 months.

Latham asked anyone interested in the position contact to him with a resume and detail their vision for the city.