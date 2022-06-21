Oswego police stepping up traffic enforcement for Fourth of July

Oswego police will focus their traffic enforcement efforts on impaired and unbuckled drivers as part of a stepped-up Fourth of July traffic enforcement campaign.

In a statement issued June 20, police said the campaign will run through the early morning hours of July 5 and include multiple summer weekends leading up to and after the holiday.

“It’s simple: If you’re driving, don’t drink or use marijuana or other drugs,” police said in the statement.

As part of the campaign, Oswego police will join will join the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff departments for the increased statewide enforcement effort.

Police recommend motorists use the following tips to help ensure a happy and safe holiday:

• Designate a sober driver and give them your keys before you go out.

• Don’t let friends or family members drive under the influence.

• If you are drunk or impaired by marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, take mass transit, use your favorite ride-sharing app, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.

• Promptly report drunk drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

• Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It’s not only the law, but also your best defense against an impaired driver.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” programs are made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The enforcement period runs concurrently with IDOT’s media campaign, reminding motorists that “It’s Not a Game” to drive impaired.