Route 30 traffic stop near Boulder Hill nets one citation, one arrest

A traffic stop early Monday morning, June 20, near Boulder Hill resulted in a citation for the driver and the arrest of a passenger, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the incident began when deputies pulled over a vehicle at 1:22 am. in the area of Route 30 and Douglas Road near Boulder Hill for an equipment violation.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle, Kenneth A. Walker, Jr., 30, of the 500 block of East Prairie Avenue in Des Plaines, was ticketed for driving on a suspended license and released.

A passenger in the vehicle, Kenton A. Walker, 23, of the 9700 block of South Woodland Avenue, Chicago, was placed under arrest after the sheriff’s office said he obstructed deputies commands and attempted to damage state supported property. Kenton A. Walker was also found to be in unlawful possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle. He was transported to the county jail for processing.

According to the sheriff’s office Kenton Walker faces charges of resisting/obstructing an officer and criminal damage to government supported property by means of fire/explosive.