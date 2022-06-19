Kendall County Building Permits

April 4, driveway, Lorena Gutierrez, Jose De Jesus and Refugio Alvarez, 12830 Ashley Road, Newark
April 12, deck, Theodore Hofmeister, 57 E. Rickard Drive, Oswego
April 12, driveway, Nathan Smith, 3725 Wolf Road, Oswego
April 12, solar, Michael and Erin Anderson, 132 Riverside Drive, Yorkville
April 12, solar, Anthony and Laura Houle, 44 Parkway Drive, Yorkville
April 12, solar, Richard and Peggy Lamphere, 47 Fieldpoint Road, Montgomery
April 19, house, Zachary Sladek, 7 Timber View Lane, Yorkville
April 14, house, McCue Builders Inc., 9250 Chatham Place, Newark
April 20, addition, Kenneth and Natalie Brummel, 6143 Savanna Court, Yorkville
April 19, commercial MZone, John and Laura Gay, 3601 Plainfield Road, Oswego
April 19, farm building, Rcube Farms LLC, 1910 Route 52, Minooka
April 19, farm building, James and Kathy Porter, 13410 C Hale Road, Plano
April 14, swimming pool, Todd and Lisa Dempsey, 16 Hillview Court, Yorkville
April 19, swimming pool, Jody Plywaczynski, 15 Iroquois Court, Oswego
April 19, deck, Thomas Smith, 8102 Shadow Creek Lane, Yorkville
April 19, patio, Gustavo Gonzalez and Adriana Hernandez, 38 N. Bereman Road, Montgomery
April 20, solar, Kari Harris, 8520 Van Emmon Road, Yorkville
April 20, solar, Curtis Lippold, 22 Gastville St., Aurora
April 20, solar, Maxwell Gilbert, 17 Scarsdale Road, Montgomery
April 20, solar, Gumesindo and Diana Nunez, 116 Circle Drive, Montgomery
April 28, house, John and Christine Hardy, 6200 Whitetail Ridge Court, Yorkville
April 22, accessory building, Eric and Laura Light, 15540 Miller Road, Plano
April 29, accessory building, David and Meghan Jones, 15 N. Royal Oaks Drive, Bristol
April 29, accessory building, Gregory Briney, 67 W. Larkspur Lane, Bristol
April 21, accessory building, Jeffrey and Tracey Niles, 216 Kinsel St., Plano
April 29, addition, Jose and Adriana Guzman, 83 S. Linden Drive, Plano
April 27, remodel, Matthew and Audra Kantor, 40 Meyer Road, Plano
April 29, commercial M-zone, Utility Dynamics Corporation, 5327 Light Road, Oswego
April 27, swimming pool, Joseph Renzetti, 6 Dolphin Court, Oswego
April 21, swimming pool, Joshua and Megan Blomberg, 361 Emily Court, Yorkville
April 29, demolition, DTG Investments LLC, 3485 Route 126, Oswego
April 29, solar, Johnny Wilson, 43 Codorus Road, Montgomery