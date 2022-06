The city of Plano will present a safe, family-friendly Independence Day fireworks event Friday, July 1, at the Plano High School Reaper Stadium. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., with fireworks at dusk.

Concessions will be provided by Plano Sports Boosters, just like Friday night football games. Alcohol, tobacco, firearms, coolers and tailgating are not allowed. Keep personal fireworks and sparklers at home.