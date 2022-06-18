YEF brick program offers opportunity to honor YHS alumni, faculty and more

Yorkville Educational Foundation (YEF) extends an invitation to all Yorkville Foxes, past, present and future, to cement their legacy through the purchase of a legacy brick. Legacy bricks with personalized messages are set to be installed and featured in a new courtyard and walkway surrounding the flagpole at Yorkville High School’s main entrance starting in spring 2023. All funds raised through the Legacy Brick Program will benefit Yorkville Educational Foundation, the nonprofit partner of Yorkville CUSD 115, that creates connections with local businesses, organizations and community members to fund opportunities outside of the district tax-supported budget.

“The legacy brick program is a timeless way to honor Yorkville families, graduates, parents, alumni, faculty members, businesses and friends,” Yorkville Educational Foundation President Alicia Lingane said in a news release. “We’re excited to provide this opportunity where the community can step up and pave the way for future generations of Yorkville students.”

YEF will be offering three custom brick options ranging from $100-$250, which can include a replica brick. The public can visit yef115.org/legacy to purchase a personalized brick or learn more about the program.