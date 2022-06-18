Aurora man facing felony charges in Montgomery shots fired incident

Montgomery police have arrested an Aurora man in connection with a shooting that occurred the evening of June 11 in the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of Montgomery Road.

In a statement, police identified the suspect as Gustavo Recendez, 19, of the 1200 block of Bangs Street.

Police said the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Recendez with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.

Recendez was taken into custody June 14 and transported to the Montgomery police station where he was book and processed. He was later transported to the Kane County Judicial Center in St. Charles.

Police said the events that led to Recendez’s arrest began at 8:48 p.m. June 11 when an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Montgomery Road on a vehicle that the officer observed to be traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police said the officer approached the stopped car, which contained only the driver, and saw the vehicle had been struck by gunshots. The driver was not injured in the incident and did not require medical attention.

The officer determined the shots had been fired moments earlier in the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of Montgomery Road.

Police said additional officers arrived at the scene and located evidence that shots had been fired that corroborated the driver’s account.

Police said they wished to thank the Aurora Police Department, Kane County States Attorney’s Office, and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office for their collaboration and efforts on the case, which remains open and active. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Det.Hull #60 at hull@ci.montgomery.il.us or by phone at 331-212-9084.