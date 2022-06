United Church of Sandwich will host a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18. A hot dog, chips, water and a cookie will be served.

Everyone from the community is invited to this drive-thru event.

For information, call the church at 815-786-9243 or visit UnitedChurchSandwich.org. United Church of Sandwich is at 512 Lions Road in Sandwich, across from Sandwich High School.